On June 29, the Supreme Court of the United States issued its decision striking down race-based college admissions (euphemistically termed “affirmative action”) as violative of the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.
This decision is nothing less than a breakthrough toward ending racism in America. It advances our nation closer to creating a sustainable society grounded in personal merit and achievement, rather than racial identity.
The court’s ruling recognizes that there is no such thing as an “affirmative” racial preference. One cannot discriminate in favor of a racial group without simultaneously discriminating against others. Picking winners and losers based on racial identity perpetuates one of the darkest chapters in American history. It also leaves the door wide open to future abuses of individuals based on racial characteristics.
Underlying race-based college admissions is the patronizing bias that people in some racial groups are inferior and incapable of competing with others. This has been described as “the soft bigotry of low expectations.” That colleges have embraced race-based admissions for generations reveals their deep-seated distrust of the intellectual abilities of minority candidates.
The Supreme Court has now struck down “affirmative action” in college admissions, but it would be naïve to believe that the court’s decision will bring about a cessation in unconstitutional practices. Some academics have already declared their intention to circumvent the ruling, using subterfuge to maintain racial preferences in admissions. The struggle to end half a century of racism in American colleges is only beginning and will likely endure for years.
Nonetheless, this is a day for America to celebrate a huge victory and turning point in our Nation’s ongoing effort to root out racism and assure equal rights for all individuals. To paraphrase Sir Winston Churchill’s famous assessment of a wartime victory for Britain, “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
