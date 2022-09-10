Democrats in Cheshire County are proud to have a strong slate of candidates running for office in 2022, some of which will be competing in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13.
The primary process is crucial to the functioning of our elections, and with that in mind the Cheshire County Democratic Executive Committee states, unequivocally, that it does not endorse any candidate that is involved in a primary race. We advocate for free and fair primaries where all candidates effectively compete, allowing our voters the final say in who will represent our party in November. We will stand firmly behind the candidates chosen by the voters.
As voters themselves, executive committee members, current and prior, may support candidates as individual citizens, and may advocate for their candidate of choice. That does not equate to an endorsement by the committee. We encourage all voters to openly support candidates and issues.
Despite the broad coalition that makes up our party, Democratic voters are unified on the most important issues our communities are facing: public education, affordable health care, reproductive rights, racial and gender equality, voting rights, climate, stance against far-right extremism, and economic fairness. We believe that an effective Democratic Committee must fiercely advocate on these core, consensus issues at every opportunity.
We proudly stand with all of our elected representatives and community leaders in this fight, the fight for the common good, and we will continue to pursue opportunities to bring our party’s message to Cheshire County voters.
MOHAMMAD SALEH
Keene
(This writer is chair of the Cheshire County Democrats Committee.)