Sometimes the best option is to do nothing at all, but when you’ve forked out $570,978 (first installment) to a consulting firm you/we are on the hook and the firm, Stantec, just can’t sashay out of town without something to show.
The majority of the city council were hell bent on one and only one design option for downtown Keene over the last eight months. I think at this point everyone knows what that option is, so I won’t belabor it. They thought, erroneously, that Keene citizens/voters would remain their apathetic selves, be no shows when public forums were held, and then they, the council, could slide Stantec’s “beautification” plan through without any fanfare and pat themselves on their backs.
But their plans were derailed when, to the council’s surprise in December of 2022, our chamber was filled with irate citizens hell bent on stopping the council’s narrow vision of what they and Stantec envisioned for Keene’s future downtown. Now, suddenly and expectantly, many have changed their tune. “Oh we love the multi lane option now,” just in time for running for reelection in November. What a coincidence.
For the most part this is a very shortsighted council. Many have little or no knowledge of Keene’s substantial history and it shows. Frankly, they don’t care to know. It’s a lot of work. There are two, sometimes four, councilors who not only have deep roots in Keene but also understand the devil in the details of an issue and take into account the public’s perspective/voice in matters related to the future of our town. They utilize the public’s knowledge when they cast their votes on matters relevant to the future of our town.
These outliers, if you will, are Keene’s true heroes, but I feel they also pay a price. Their points of view are not always welcomed or embraced by the others, even when their arguments are spot on.
Remember the “smarty pants” in grade school? I think it’s kind of like that. In order to “see” with clarity how a decision eventually leads to a future consequence, one’s ego needs to be put on the back burner. But like we see in Washington on a daily basis, this seems like an impossibility for some. The lopsided final vote of our council, I feel, tells a very sad tale indeed.
Lastly, pedestrians outnumber cyclists 1,000 to 1. See if I’m right!