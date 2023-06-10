Do you have a sour feeling in the pit of your stomach that the Keene City Council’s decision to change the permissible building lot acreage in the Keene’s rural zone from 5 acres to 2 acres was a done deal before any public input?
Disregarding the public’s voice is a major blind spot with our current city council. They hold public forums because they have to. They then listen to the overwhelming opposition from the public to their emboldened, costly plans, and eventually decide unilaterally to go ahead and do the opposite. Eye candy from pricey consultants woos our council into some kind of stupor that renders them unable to be objective. It’s frustrating if you’re a Keene voter.
The two most important decisions that the council has had to make in recent memory are a prime example. Santec’s future vision and oh, so awesome Photoshop renditions of what our historic Central Square could look like held our councilors spellbound. Our council held public forums featuring all the bells and whistles they and Santec could throw at our open-minded, astute public (minus the cost), only to be told convincingly by their constituents “We don’t want it!” The additional cost to “beautify” our square could/should kill their pie-in-the-sky plans. Everyone, of course, supports the much needed underground infrastructure updating.
The other issue revolves around Keene’s housing shortage. The council’s answer apparently is to open up our most valuable natural resource, our undeveloped pristine rural lands, for development.
As our world population heads toward 10 billion people (in 25years or so), undeveloped land, its flora and fauna, is quickly being destroyed. Communities globally are fighting to protect these areas for the health and sanctity of human residents.
Changing the acreage requirement from 5 acres to 2 acres will be a trophy for the monied folks in our area who can afford these new mini estates, but it would do little or nothing to address the real need, “workforce” housing. The lead councilor on the committee that rendered this decision admitted such.
To add insult to injury, one of our city planners theorized that once these houses start popping up, those unfortunate souls living in less desirable abodes close to Keene’s center will flock for the hills, thus opening up housing for the “work force.” Problem solved, ha ha!
Was an environmental impact done? Bottom line: worst decision in my lifetime.
