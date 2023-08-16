Two recent news stories prompted my research on an issue that illustrates a severe imbalance in our society — the difference in pay rates for police officers and UPS drivers. However, such imbalances are not uncommon.
Chaos occurred in New York City on Aug. 4 arising from a projected giveaway of video game items by social media influencer Kai Cenat. The event held in a park attracted hundreds of young people and required 1,000 police officers to handle it. Mr. Cenat was arrested and charged with at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly (www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-66416366).
The starting pay rate of police officers in New York City is $58,580/year (www.nyc.gov/site/nypd/careers/police-officers/po-benefits.page). This contrasts very poorly with New York City’s average rent, which is now a record-high of nearly $67,200/year (https://abc7ny.com/nyc-rent-real-estate-apartment-prices/13630153/). How can officers possibly live where they work?
In contrast, UPS drivers, who currently earn over $100,000/year, are slated to receive $170,000/year with benefits after a newly-negotiated contract with the Teamsters Union (www.cbsnews.com/news/ups-drivers-170000-pay-benefits-compensation/).
While UPS drivers do require skills such as integrity and diligence, the skills needed for police work are much greater. In police work the officer’s life is often at risk. The qualities needed here include bravery, high integrity, compassion, good judgment and the ability to calmly deal with often very dangerous situations, to name only a few. To attract candidates with these qualities, the pay rate should be commensurate with the skills desired.
Instead we see that our police officers are severely underpaid. This lack of proper recognition and reward hurts all of society in many different ways.
It is high time our society view police work as a highly-skilled profession on the same level as other highly-paid professions, such as lawyers and doctors, and reward it as such.