To date the city of Keene has not been well-served by Stantec in keeping all parties informed about the potential cost of Keene’s downtown project. Stantec is the city’s professional design consultant.
Services expected of Stantec include ongoing cost estimating and project budgeting. But now our “7.5-million-dollar project” will cost $14.8 million, according to Stantec. This is a profound change in scope with skimpy and half-baked backup offered as explanation.
Until this week there has never been even the most perfunctory breakdown of projected total cost submitted for public review by Stantec. Also, there has never been professional forewarning that both inflation and the construction market could easily push the initial number higher, despite Keene’s recent painful experience with the Marlboro Street renovation.
Stantec’s opportunity was to revise the project budget after each public meeting during the past year and present it at the next.
According to DPW Director Kurt Blomquist, Stantec increased its preliminary estimate to $9.4 million in early March of 2023. This came via text message to The Sentinel on March 10, it was reported. Apparently, no additional explanation was attached at that time. Six weeks later, at the second City Council workshop on April 26, the first written estimate was presented, now totaling $14.8 million. In my opinion, a $5.4 million project upcharge deserves a professional explanation. The public deserves that.
City councilors and the public have repeatedly requested a written estimate for over a year. In that one-page estimate of April 26, the core construction numbers were rounded to the nearest $100,000. This level of accuracy is relevant to conceptual design only and lags by a year. In addition, at the April 26 workshop, when asked by a city councilor if those were 2023 numbers or 2025, the answer was, “2023.” This reveals the omission of the effect of inflation, which will raise the price even further.
Adjusting for inflation: $14.8 million in 2023 dollars, at a 5 percent assumed rate of inflation, over two years to our project start, yields $16,311,000. But this does not account for the cumulative cost of inflation over three construction phases, which have a compounding effect. Three tranches of $5 million, three years in a row, starting in 2025 at an inflation rate of 5 percent would yield a cumulative cost of … $17,378,000. You can do this simple math at www.usinflationcalculator.com.