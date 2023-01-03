An open letter to the City of Keene and Mayor Hansel:
Dear Keene City Councilors and Mayor Hansel,
I am sending you this as a former longtime resident of Keene.
While I now reside 4 miles outside the city limits, I was a resident from 1961 to 1995. I have lived, worked, volunteered, led projects and supported many organizations and Keene businesses over the years.
I want to alert you to the fact that the proposed changes, while seemingly small to you, will indeed prohibit those older visitors and residents who are mobility challenged from being able to maneuver to places such as the Stage Restaurant, due to the elimination of the parking nearby. I know it is a few spaces, but that also removes several handicapped spaces.
Parking around the corner or down Main Street precludes some who are utilizing walkers or are on supplemental oxygen of walking distances in order to enjoy facilities and support some of the businesses.
Not to mention that in the past, this square was recognized as a historical element to the City of Keene.
I do indeed hope that you will vote in support of all residents for a long-term solution and not a trendy vision that will preclude some residents and business patrons from continuing to frequent all our businesses.