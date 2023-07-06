As a Keene resident who has carefully followed the downtown infrastructure project since December 2022, I strongly agree with the Keene Sentinel’s editorial’s suggestion (“Make a choice,” July 1) to “winnow” the choices for the downtown project to two very concrete plans and put them on a ballot referendum in November.
I also agree with the observation that the decision-making process for this project “had its flaws.” But I disagree with the editorial’s basis for the flaws. The original “visioning” sessions asked for dreams with no parameters for costs or trade-offs. This set up a wish list for Stantec that was unrealistic and vague. Stantec based their plans on impractical and unfeasible goals. The mayor’s ad-hoc committee did its work “on the fly” and under the radar of the public. They also accepted these “visioning” goals and recommended Stantec’s plan without asking critical questions. The council did not “throw” the plans at the MSFI committee. Instead, it followed the city’s proper procedures for decision making.
There have been efforts to get public input about this project, but there could have been more outreach. And there should have been transparent accounting of the collected opinions. The council workshops offered the best opportunity for public input and discussion. Unfortunately, most people and some councilors attended these meeting with their minds already made up about certain aspects of the project. These workshops should have provided an opportunity to weigh options and give the public clear information. I would have liked to hear the council calmly debate the options such as: “If we have 5-foot-wide bike paths downtown, we will lose trees and flowerbeds, or we will lose vital outdoor dining. We can’t have all three in the allotted space. What choice should we make? What would be the best for the most people?”
At the Thursday, July 6, workshop I hope the council weighs the trade-offs of each confusing option that is still on the table. Even after closely following this project, I am not sure what the full council might be considering. The original mayor’s ad-hoc committee recommendation? The MSFI committee recommendation? Or something else?
I hope the council considers the impact of this project on all residents, taxes and the vitality of downtown businesses. I hope this final workshop offers clarity and direction for the best future of Keene’s downtown and allows residents to speak at the polls in November.