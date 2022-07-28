In my conversations with conservative Republicans, I have noticed the overuse of specific ego defense mechanisms. These defenses are designed to shore up a weak, fragile ego so that these people can tolerate themselves and present an acceptable public persona.
These defenses are normally used by young children whose sense of self is still developing and self-criticism is not possible. Projection is when a person attributes to others their own characteristics that they find disturbing, so they tend to call others labels like racists and fascists instead of recognizing these belief systems within themselves.
Denial (of reality) is seen in toddlers who vehemently deny their hand is in the cookie jar. Adults who use this defense deny facts and science and follow the principle of certainty whereby mystery, uncertainty and ambiguity are terrifying to them. Thus, they cling to superstition and, when faced with facts, they resort to name-calling and dehumanization — “libtards” and “Demrats.”
Reaction-formation is a defense that involves pretension that these people use to exaggerate traits that they actually don’t have so that they can be above suspicion. Thus, they pretend to be religious, compassionate and patriotic. However, they are none of these things because people with weak egos and low self-esteem tend to be narcissistic and care only about themselves and their own images.
For example, they say they care about fetuses, but once the unwanted child is born and the family is unable to fend for itself, these self-righteous pretenders seem to vanish. Rationalization is another defense they use, whereby they can find an excuse for the worst human tragedies like genocide and slavery. An example: One of these people told me that since Native American tribes waged war with each other, what was done to them by white settlers and the U.S. government was not really a problem. While these wars among Native Americans did occur, there was never any intent to commit genocide.
These conservative Republicans are obsessed with guns because they are scared to death of their own shadows, and guns give them a false sense of security. The bravest people in history did not use weapons — Christ, Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr.
Nevertheless, conservative Republicans should not be vilified — only their behavior should — because they are fellow human beings who will only show their real humanity if they are loved.