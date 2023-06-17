I joined the health care field, becoming a nurse after leaving the military, because I enjoy helping people and want to continue to serve my community. I knew going in the job wasn’t always going to be easy; frankly, no one becomes a nurse because they think it is easy.
Unfortunately, circumstances beyond our control have only made things more difficult for those of us in the health care field. A world-wide pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation and nursing shortages, to name a few.
Which brings me to why I am writing today. On top of the many setbacks and challenges already hampering the healthcare industry, our representatives in Congress are considering legislation that would cut Medicare reimbursements for outpatient services.
Without proper funding, many places may have to close their doors or reduce the number of services they provide due to unsustainable cost structures. Patients who depend on outpatient procedures would then have little to no access to care, and thousands of health care jobs could be lost in our communities.
Congress must consider the severe consequences that changes to Medicare reimbursements could have on our communities and health care system, particularly during these challenging times. I urge Congresswoman Kuster and her colleagues to oppose these cuts and support the current reimbursement system.
