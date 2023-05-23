In a remarkably sensible move driven by Democrats, the closely divided N.H. House turned down Senate Bill 272 — the so-called Parents Bill of Rights.
Republican backers of the bill seemed to think that school staff should be required to tell parents about their children’s every move in school, and every conversation they have with teachers and counselors, especially if a conversation relates to gender questions. Not doing so might subject a teacher to criminal charges or loss of their license.
Opponents of the bill suggested that parents ought to just ask their children what’s going on in school, and if their kids don’t want to talk about it, it’s not the school’s responsibility to do so.
In a bizarrely ironic statement about the Republican loss, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said that “parents will have to continue to accept that school is a mysterious and secretive black box where they deposit their children,” and that the House action would lead parents to take their children out of a public school in favor of a religious or private school.
Of course, Osborne doesn’t realize that parents have NO control over what goes on in a religious or private school. Private and religious schools don’t allow parents to oversee what’s in the library, check the qualifications (if any) of the teachers, or know what conversations or extra-curricular activities their kids are getting into. The “mysterious black box” is a religious or private school, not a public school with an open administration and an accountable school board installed by voters.
Republicans continue to confirm that they are in favor on nothing particularly useful, but are happy to go all-in on the culture wars. Next up for Republicans: banning books.