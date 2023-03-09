Last week I participated in the school board candidate forum organized by Partnering for Education Keene, and moderated by Luca Paris. I thank them for making that event possible.
At that time I was asked my opinion of two bills, Senate Bill 272 and House Bill 619, both currently being discussed in Concord. I had not examined the details of either bill at that time and could not comment until I did. I have since had that opportunity.
I have some concerns about these pieces. HB 619, the bill addressing transgender discussions, contains language describing gender distress as a mental disorder and additionally penalizes health care professionals who refer an individual for reassignment procedures, regardless of parental advice and consent.
SB 272, titled “An act establishing a parents’ bill of rights in education,” references much other legislation that already exists and suffers from a degree of redundancy. Parents have long been encouraged to be active participants in their children’s learning and education, and that has not changed. What will be difficult to achieve is a collection of “rights” that doesn’t impinge on someone else’s rights, preferences and the like.
Such an undertaking would require a far greater amount of understanding, input, cooperation and such than this writer currently sees at play. For these and other reasons, I cannot support either of these bills.
CARTER CHAMBERLIN
Keene
(This writer is a candidate for Keene Board of Education.)
