My name is Hannah Bissex and I am running to represent Rindge in the N.H. House, Cheshire District 14. This position has been held by one man for 36 years, and I think it is time for a change.
I am a mother of three, a wife, a teacher and a farmer. As a founding member of the South of Monadnock Community, I have lived in Rindge and raised my daughters here for eight years.
I am excited to bring fresh ideas and responsive policies to a fossilized institution. I am running on a platform of community-building and respect for the diverse perspectives held in our town. I believe that the things which separate us are not as great as those that bring us together. I believe that divisions rooted in fear only serve to uphold a broken, antagonistic system that does not serve us as citizens.
My experiences have prepared me well for building community, staying the course through conflict, and facilitating constructive conversations. My teaching experience has taken me from wilderness therapy programs in the woods of Vermont, to facilitating problem-solving seminars in the Bahamas, to right here in the Monadnock Region, where I built The Cornucopia Project’s Farm to Fork educational farm from the ground up with a team of young people.
For the past 10 years, I have led Quaker based consensus decision-making at the South of Monadnock Community. I believe that conflict is inevitable, and the work we do to resolve it can be powerfully transformative. For the past three years, I have trained in a program to support women healing from trauma, where I have learned that nearly everyone has a story of struggle and strength.
I am running for state representative because democracy requires participation. I am running to represent Rindge families and to be an advocate for fairness and supportive policies.
During my campaign, I look forward to getting out and meeting you — and hearing from you how you think I can best serve this town. I welcome the challenges and the conversations that are ahead.