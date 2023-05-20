In response to Laura Thompson’s letter published May 9, “A Complex Woman? Oh, the Humanity” and the Sentinel editorial “Marking History” on May 12, I offer the following:
Ms. Thompson states Elizabeth Gurley Flynn was a “complex character” and a short read of her bio would support that. On the surface, it might seem reasonable to plant a historic marker seeing she was born in Concord — until one digs deeper about who she really was … a national committee member of the Communist Party USA. Communism has been the source of perhaps more human suffering than any other ideology ever and it continues its nasty existence today.
During the summer of 2020, violent protestors (BLM) were left unchecked to burn, loot and murder their way across our country. In many cities historic statues were torn down, history erased, because the looters pointed to maybe one thing in the life of each honored person that was less than stellar, choosing to ignore any good things they may have accomplished.
Following this same reasoning, reviewing the presence of this historic marker for Flynn seems totally fair to me and I applaud Gov. Sununu for asking questions. It cannot be argued that Flynn would have been working against democratic principles and the USA as an active Communist Party member.
Ms. Thompson, what exactly do you find laughable? Your extremely cavalier approach about communism suggests maybe you feel it has merit?
The Sentinel, I have no doubt, applauded the removal of statues and the countless renaming of institutions, all of which originally served an historic purpose. Why now are you on your high horse against erasing history with the possible removal of the Flynn historic marker? To live up to your own standards, when will you rename your paper, given the likely slave trade dealings of Sir Benjamin Keene, the namesake of Keene and your paper?
The question is really a philosophical matter of whether our state should be involved in celebrating anyone, past or present, for their active involvement in the advancement of the poisonous stench of communism.
Would this historic marker be better placed next to Flynn’s tombstone in Illinois? I would be repulsed to see it on a Concord street, just as many southerners were repulsed by Robert E. Lee statues. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
MICHAEL BLAIR
Keene
(Note: The Sentinel’s position on removing historic markers, statues and such can be found in this editorial,https://bit.ly/42OViJG, from 2020.)