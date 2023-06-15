For 30-plus years I’ve seen the development of the nefarious one-world governance. Two of their many goals: 1. Depopulate earth 2. Usurp national authorities.
Democrats accused the previous administration of mistreating immigrants, yet now the situation has grown extremely worse when crossing the southern border. Since 1998, about 200 immigrants crossing died yearly. In 2021 it jumped from 200 to 850-plus. Don’t expect corrupted media to show this (https://youtube.com/shorts/K66QZyNjqSw?feature=share).
Where is government masking immigrants’ to protect people from COVID-19? Yet they mask America’s children. Do you really think the present administration, that is often aligned with one-world governance, is concerned about you? Yet they’ll take your votes, though voting often has little to do with who’s elected, because of the U.N.’s deep involvement in elections.
Fox News showed certain “administration selected” illegal immigrants flown into U.S. cities. In Burlington, Vt., several years ago, while street-witnessing about the goodness and love of Jesus Christ, I spoke with a man training in Canada with a non-Canadian military unit. I shared the peace Jesus brings, He said: “The only way to have peace is many need be eliminated.” Godless communism has murdered and oppressed millions more than any other belief system.
Racism is used by one-world governance to bring conflict and harm. Slavery has gone on for centuries: Whites enslaving whites, Blacks other Blacks, Asians other Asians. Mankind has enslaved one another. A sin often acted upon in fallen mankind.
With the conflicts, looming potential destruction and harm there’s hope. God by His Word gave mankind authority over earth. Through mankind’s disobedience, mankind lost direct relationship with God. Since then, Adam’s DNA, with all generations of mankind in it, were birthed in this fallen, lost-direct-relationship-from-God, condition.
God needed a sinless man to walk in the authority given Adam; a sinless man to bring about truth, righteousness and judgment. (Ezekiel 22:30) “So I sought for a man among them who would make a wall, and stand in the gap before Me on behalf of the land, that I should not destroy it; but I found no one.”
God’s very word became a man, part of His creation. Jesus is the man who stood in the gap! We need trust Him, His words, and act on them.
