Ouch! I closed my eyes for a second there and February’s gone all April on me; the Chinese UFO balloons, the Turkish/Syrian earthquakes, where the death toll keeps rising. Train derailment in Ohio spewing toxins. And Santos finally admitted that he’s a giant penguin. Putin’s still at it and Ukraine’s still holding on; let’s hope this doesn’t get too much more protracted.
Meanwhile on Capitol Hill, as in Concord, the Republicans’ slim lead makes them God’s gift to all of us, it would seem; except they can’t seem to find any money to pay for public education or homeless housing or climate control, or landfill over-use.
Most likely, cuts for the needy and green-lights for polluting industry, as if the 1970s never happened. Can’t find money to do anything but cuts for the poor and helpless.
While there’s a shortage of workers here, at the borders we turn away thousands of willing workers, fed up with lack of opportunity at home. Coming to America, from all over the world, looking for work and hope, paying thousands to coyotes and smugglers, just to get to our border.
What do we do? Sorry, no room at the inn. Meanwhile there’s acres of useless federal scrub land out West and even in Troy, where a housing and cultural boom are taking place.
Why not set up border zones; international opportunity zones to sort through and collect the willing to work, and comb out the rest? How about making the best of a bad situation? There’s all kinds of ways to save money, and save our fellow humans.
How about those polluting industries? Millions of gallons of methane and other valuable gasses are vented yearly, or even flared off to the atmosphere. There’s a few coins in the old collective couch’s seat cushions, eh? That’s just one example of waste.
How about taking all the empty dormitories at all the under-enrolled colleges and open them up for homeless?
God forbid the Republicans should get off their high horses and actually get something done. Biden may not be the answer to your prayers, but he’s been chipping away at the problems, little by little. Let’s hope that by the time April gets here we won’t be getting February weather. Maybe by then the new roundabout will begin to baffle tourists.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.