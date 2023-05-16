My Dad kept pretty busy during his life. He was born in a time when carrying patrons’ groceries home from the store on his converted wagon from a baby carriage earned him a very attractive nickel. He learned the grocery biz from encouraging storekeepers in Buffalo.
He stayed busy in life sharing raising six children with my Mom and never learned much tennis or golf. Weekends were mostly for keeping the little ones doing good things, dropped off for this or that, and keeping the lawn or the snow-filled driveway in order.
He was fairly quiet and deferred when asked to join the Elks at one point. His recreation was hitting the coffee shop early and checking in with local folks and longtime servers.
I guess I got the gene for finding coffee spots and watching folks come and go, connecting with some now and then. I’ve noticed at one Keene spot and another on coastal Massachusetts where a particular group — happens to be men — sits and sips coffee and connects for an hour or so on a regular basis. They could be discussing any number of things but seem to get some benefit as they do this almost daily.
One of the groups is speaking a language other than English and a frequent laugh or pat in the back makes me think their chats are pretty harmless. As we sort of recover from a COVID world with fewer masks and more socializing conversation, in many cases, can be a helpful source of support and healing that may get us out of our own heads, clearing a few cobwebs maybe.
There is actually a form of therapy called narrative therapy that believes the cathartic qualities of sharing our stories — good and not so good — works. Anyway, not that it has to be always accompanied by a coffee or a cocktail, but sharing your world with others in some way and, in turn, letting them do the same with you can work!
Here’s to helpful conversation ... and coffee connection.