I would like to clarify aspects of my record as a four-term state representative, Ward 2 of Keene, that was recently raised in a July 30 letter (“Anti-gun safety vote from Ward 2,” by Shaun Filiault, a Democratic candidate for N.H. House Cheshire District 7.).
I did vote against HB 1608, which forbade the sale of large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, defined as a gun magazine of more than nine bullets. The bill’s intention was a good start, but the bill’s implementation had unenforceable loopholes, rendering it ineffective. The bill’s language allowed people to own these devices if they were manufactured before the bill’s effective date. The bill was passed in the N.H. House and sent to the Senate, which laid it on the table, which killed the bill.
A new version is returning in the next session. I discussed the bill at the end of the last session with the prime sponsor, and we will introduce it next term. The major change is that it will forbid the selling and possession of these devices.
Another bill whose intention collided with implementation was HB 687, the “red flag” bill. A red flag bill would intervene when individuals exhibit behavior that indicates they might injure themselves or others. That intervention would remove any firearms from that individual. I voted against the bill in committee and on the N.H. House floor. The N.H. ACLU opposed this bill on due-process grounds. The ACLU, other attorneys and myself worked diligently to amend the bill to correct these problems. Concerns included: the warning signs were too broad; anyone could petition the court to remove firearms; and the defendant was not required to be present to hear the complaint. The committee refused to consider the changes to correct these issues. The bill passed both the House and Senate. It was promptly vetoed by the governor. It is unclear if a version of this bill will be introduced next term.
My efforts on “red flag” legislation didn’t end with HB 687. I sponsored HB 1509, which focused on schools and identifying at-risk students who exhibited troubling behaviors with a potential for violence. The bill included changes I tried to add to HB 687.
Since it tried to prevent active shooters in the school system, the bill was first introduced to the Education Committee. The Education Committee recommended interim study, which put the bill on a shelf. I intend to sponsor a version of this bill in the next term.
JOHN BORDENET
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 5 in the N.H. House. He is a candidate for the new Cheshire District 7.)