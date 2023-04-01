All the many articles in The Sentinel about the various infrastructure projects — particularly the roads — in Keene indicate that the state of New Hampshire will be paying the majority of the costs, with the city of Keene picking up the rest. Usually the split is reported as 80 percent state funding, 20 percent city.
This, is, of course inaccurate. The state and city pay nothing for these projects. They are all 100 percent funded by the already overburdened taxpayers. All the state and city do is take the money out of hard-working peoples’ pockets, and shovel barrels full of cash to the contractors.
The city doesn’t even penalize contractors for their mistakes. For example, just drive through the debacle that will eventually be the Winchester Street-Key Road traffic circle. It was supposed to be finished by December 2022, yet it is nowhere near complete. The contractor also allegedly rented a vacant lot on Pearl Street to store equipment illegally. They were ordered to remove the equipment, leaving behind a muddy eyesore where once a pristine field stood.
As usual, the only ones who pay are the taxpayers.
