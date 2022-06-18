We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I am writing because a member of Congregation Ahavas Achim recently passed away on Thursday and, according to Jewish law, should be buried within 24 hours. Knowing that Friday is the start of the Jewish Sabbath, there may not have been time for the grave to be dug and for her family members to get to Keene. With that being said, she should have been buried after the end of the Sabbath — on Sunday at the the latest.
However I was informed that wasn’t possible because the city doesn’t work on Sunday and will only dig one grave per day and there was already another grave being dug on Monday. So now she has to wait until Tuesday to be laid to rest. This goes against the Jewish religion and law. I feel that there should be times like this that the city should be willing to help families and accommodate their religious beliefs. The city should not dictate when a person will be buried. If the delay is due to family having to make arrangements to come to Keene, than that is different.
According to the website:
“Traditionally, burial takes place as soon as possible — within 24 hours. This is not always possible and, given the fact that many modern Jewish families are spread out around the country, it usually becomes necessary to wait a day or two until all of the mourners can arrive. Jewish funerals cannot take place on Shabbat or on most Jewish holidays.”
The fact that the City of Keene will only dig one grave per day, thereby disrespecting religious customs and laws, is just not right. My views are my own and not the views of Congregation of Ahavas Achim.
