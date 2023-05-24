As the author of one of the petitions reviewed at the Planning, Licensing and Development city council committee meeting on Wednesday, May 10, I would like to correct an erroneous statement in the May 13-14 Sentinel article about the meeting.
The petition, which lists eight objections to the installation of the 35-foot tall cell tower at Summer and Middle streets, was signed by 29 residents. The deliberation about the two petitions at PLD lasted nearly two hours, and I commend the reporter overall for his coverage.
However, I was not asking the Federal Communications Commission to review the permit for the cell tower; rather I pointed out that FCC regulations require a pre-construction historic review by the applicant for each small wireless facility site, according to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Such a review could have excluded the placement of this tower at the Summer/Middle Street site, which lies within a designated historic district. I had provided documentation for this previously to city council.
At PLD, I quoted an email from Alan Rumrill, director of the Cheshire County Historical Society, who confirmed that the School Street neighborhood is “certainly historically important for Keene.” He noted that the Section 106 review provides “an important tool for citizens to lend their voice in protecting and maintaining historic properties in their communities,” and concluded, “it seems that a Section 106 review is in order.” Accordingly, I requested that construction be paused until the required historic review be done. PLD responded that the council has no power to do this; all responsibility belonged to DPW. Kate Bosley, PLD chair, repeatedly advised going to the courts.
The next day, May 11, I emailed the city attorney about the legalities. He replied that Kurt Blomquist, director of DPW, was away and that he also would be away on Friday. Early Monday morning the tower was quickly installed. Clearly, compliance with FCC regulation was not a priority for the city.
Aesthetically, this tower is not consonant with the historical environs: it resembles a galvanized steel smokestack. A nearby homeowner, clearly distraught, called it “ugly” and deplored its effect on property values.
Given the historical considerations plus city ordinance preferences that small wireless facilities not be placed in residential areas, DPW should never have permitted a tower on this site.