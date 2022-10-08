The city of Keene closed the skate park after a drunk driver drove into it. The city claimed it was to care for the skaters, but the opposite was actually true.
Anyone who’s used the skatepark in the last several years has had to navigate a death trap from perpetual disrepair, and it’s been very difficult for skaters to get a response from asking the city for help.
One ramp was peeled off the ground several inches. A skater broke his teeth years ago on a different ramp, which almost ended up in a lawsuit.
Equally unbelievably, the city cited only one ramp being damaged. But blocking that ramp while keeping the park open takes very little creativity. A whole concrete section of the park, impervious to damage, could have been kept open with quick cheap fencing attached to other ramps.
Closing the skatepark was practically a setup, the city and police should have predicted trespassing from closing it several other times. Sadly a skater was arrested for this only three days later, which could have been avoided if the city truly cared. I filmed an officer roughly take a skater away in handcuffs after complying with instructions to exit the park. I did not find out what happened, but hope charges were not pressed, knowing how much criminal records impair employment and education.
As a skater who used the park for more than 20 years, the sense of imminent criminality is all too familiar from constant police presence at the park and unpredictable responses outside of the park.
The conversation between the city and skaters has forever been confusing since we were first told of a new skatepark, around 2000, which only now is happening from skaters taking it into their own hands, which has largely been what’s kept the former skatepark alive.
Five years ago, new ramp material was donated but installed to expressly prevent use by the city when the skater who was installing it became injured and told the worker to leave space so it won’t block skateboard trucks. “It won’t block my trucks,” he was told as it was incorrectly installed.
The signs do not capture the city’s real motives to skaters, so DIY signs were posted: “We know this was built for youth to use and stay [out] of trouble but now you will be treated with police force and get a criminal record just for use. Truth.”