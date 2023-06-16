You have to question the thinking of the Keene City Council and the planning department employees. They rushed through dramatic and detrimental changes to the city’s zoning code including free reign on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), reducing the lot size from 5 acres to 2 acres in the Rural District and the ability to have over density building through the misnamed conservation residential development (CRD) provisions.
Despite protests, questions which remain unanswered, intentional misstatements, no financial impact analysis and requests to slow down (including a Sentinel editorial about taking a more measured approach to zoning changes), the landscape of Keene and the wallets of city property owners have been permanently changed.
The reasons cited for all of this was “affordable housing,” lack of rental vacancy and the housing crisis that Keene is experiencing (as well as every other town in New Hampshire and every locality within a 250-mile radius). The reality is that Keene’s rental situation and housing costs are better than many communities in the state.
So, why does the council insist on wasting money on Camoin Associates? According to council meeting notes: “Camoin Associates, an economic development consultant, to conduct a Housing Needs Analysis for the City of Keene. The Needs Analysis identifies existing housing conditions within the City of Keene, documents forces that affect housing supply and demand now and over the next 10 years, and identifies gaps or deficiencies in maintaining access to safe, resilient, and reliable housing.”
What? Wait! The council just told the taxpayers Keene needs affordable housing, ignored city property owners and made significant alterations to the zoning rules. But, the council has no idea what type of housing the city actually needs or where it needs to be built? And, it hired Camoin well after many of the zoning decisions were made.
This makes it clear that neither the city councilors who voted for these changes nor the city planning department employees who promoted them have any sort of plan. Shooting in the dark is a completely irresponsible way to run a government. Although it is a waste of taxpayer’s hard-earned money, wouldn’t Camoin’s services been more valuable and actionable had they been brought into the process before the radical zoning changes were made?
What we have here is kind of like seeing the dentist after you lost your last tooth.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?