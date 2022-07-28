The United States was not founded as a "Christian" nation. In 1797, Thomas Jefferson affirmed this when he stated the following to Tripoli's rulers: "the Government of the United States of America, is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion."
Although our Founders were part of an English Christian heritage, they referred to God in our Declaration of Independence as the "Creator" and the "Supreme Judge of the World." This is a deist approach. This same God is recognized by different names by Jews, Muslims, Hindu, Native Americans and others. Nowhere is Jesus Christ mentioned in any of our nation's founding documents.
The First Amendment of our Constitution clearly states "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion." It is apparent our Founders wanted to avoid a theocratic type of government as is urrently found in such countries as Afghanistan, Iran and Saudi Arabia — where the rule of law and legal judgements placed on its citizens are interpreted by ultra-orthodox theology and often interfere with the individual freedoms of its people.
James Madison once stated: "The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe in blood for centuries." Our American Constitution establishes the right of every citizen to worship in our own way without interference from our government and without imposing a specific religious view on anyone. I want to keep it that way. Too much violence, death and destruction have occurred over the centuries due to distorted religious beliefs.
There is a current movement in our country by a small minority of primarily white, Republican, extreme right-wing Christians, to establish Christianity as our national religion. Views expressed among this group of so called "Christians" include white dominance, homophobia, racism, transphobia, autocracy, book banning, intolerance of other religions and atheism, male dominance over women, legally preventing contraception, and supporting violence to meet their political agendas. They are clearly a danger to our republic and all citizens who don’t support their views.
Especially worrisome is the majority of Republicans who don’t support their efforts, but are sitting back with indifference or political cowardice and allowing them control their party.
Do you want the Christian nationalists becoming the American Taliban? As a person raised in the Christian faith, I don’t!