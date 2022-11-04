As we approach Election Day and our opportunity to support those that have worked to maintain and improve our lives in a positive, constructive way, I am asking my fellow residents of Senate District 8 to support Charlene Lovett next Tuesday in her effort to bring new energy and ideas to the state Senate in our multi-faceted and changing world.
Ms. Lovett will bring a diverse background of service and experience in many areas to this role that are so important to the well-being and security of our communities and state.
As an advocate for public education that includes fair funding and broad opportunities for all, support for available safe housing, a safe environment from the challenge of eliminating the dangers of lead poisoning to climate change she has proven herself as a public servant. By supporting the right of women and their health care providers to make personal decisions she is working to protect our most critical needs and control of our own lives.
Her past service at all levels include 22 years of military service, leadership including mayor, state representative, school board member, and many other roles too numerous to mention in a letter limiting length. She has clearly demonstrated her commitment to all of us, rather than to personal gratification or ego. These roles have been challenging and required great sacrifices of time and energy to understand the issues and work to resolve them.
Charlene recognizes needs and ways to address them in an open-minded, fiscally responsible way so on Nov. 8 please join me and your neighbors to make the change that will renew our confidence that New Hampshire will remain the best state to live in as we go forward into the future for us, our children and all those that will follow.