The parallels between the national Jan. 6 committee hearings and the N.H. Secretary of State’s Committee on Voter Confidence’s work are striking.
To sum up the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings so far, Chairman Thompson’s words are telling: “Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Top Republican officials that supported President Trump knew he lost and told him he lost. President Trump knew he lost. Those who say the election was affected by widespread voter fraud are lying. They were lying in 2020, they were lying in 2021, and indeed they are lying today.”
A bipartisan majority of Granite Staters, 73 percent, believe voter fraud is not too serious or not at all serious, according to a recent UNH poll (https://scholars.unh.edu/survey_center_polls/699/). Yet a small, but vocal group of Big Lie supporters continue to testify at the Committee on Voter Confidence and spread election misinformation.
I am among those completely confident in our elections from experience working the polls in New Hampshire, but I am not at all confident that our elections would be sound if candidates running on the Big Lie platform are elected and dismantle our democracy in 2022.
Voters chose democracy over autocracy in 2020, and we need to choose democracy again in 2022.