I am sure everyone has heard that Chesterfield town elections had to be postponed due to the snow storm. If you thought you missed your opportunity to vote, you have not because the vote will take place at the Chesterfield Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 28.
Although the date has changed, my vote for Chesterfield Library Trustees has not. I will be voting for Michelle Fuller for the one-year term so that she can continue as the board's treasurer. For the one-year term, Amy Neal is our alternate, totally ready to step in as a full board member.
For the three-year term, Leslie McMahon Frank brings a wealth of experience on major nonprofit boards as well as being a CPA, while Heather Madden has served as an alternate for a year. Please join me in supporting these candidates.
CATHRYN HARVEY
Spofford
(This writer is chair of the Chesterfield Library Trustees.)
