The Keene Sentinel hits home runs when it chooses to support Democrats in Concord. Witness the disparity between The Sentinel’s non-coverage of House Bill 272 from last Wednesday (Jan. 25), versus its gushing half-page spread from the Democratic opposition on the 30th, five days later.
The unbiased Sentinel had zero coverage on Jan. 25, the morning of the hearing; no coverage on the 26th (too much important news?); the two words “charter schools” on the 27th; and the half-page spread on the 30th. You might guess that last was the Democratic response, but to what?
Unless you read something other than leftist propaganda, you would never even know the “reason” for their gusher on the 30th. And you certainly would be unaware of House Bill 272, a straightforward attempt to give parents (and students) a choice of schools for their education.
HB 272 is an attempt to widen the choices available to parents regarding the education of the children.
It simply raises the state contribution to public charter schools so that they receive, from the state of New Hampshire, about half of what the average public school costs to educate their students. This fraction reflects a contribution from the state that covers all, or most, of the actual education costs of public charter schools. Since these public charter schools have no tuition, comply with all the regulations and accept students in a lottery, their student makeup reflects the makeup of concerned parents, who are responsible for their drop off and pick up.
The Lionheart Classical Academy in Peterborough, of which I am a founder, draws its students from a wide area, including Cheshire and Hillsborough Counties (most of The Sentinel’s subscription area). We offer a classical education, concentrating on the three R’s. We have one big advantage over the public schools — the strong participation of the parents, and the assumption that students need strong reading, writing and arithmetic skills in order to advance into other areas.
Isn’t it peculiar that the Democrats have come around to recognizing that giving parents some choice of schools helps all parents and students. We at Lionheart salute The Sentinel for joining our campaign.