First time in 31 years living in Keene that I am writing a letter to the editor.
I really take issue with a letter written to the editor this past weekend from Donald Curran (“A good walk spoiled, and all for charity”).
I have played in The Community Kitchen annual golf outing for at least the last 20-plus years. The tournament is sold out within weeks of the application being released. This year it came out in January.
The tournament has raised over $1 million since its inception in 1992 and it has allowed the kitchen to serve thousands of meals over the years.
Mr. Curran’s ignorance of the fundraiser is quite evident by his many misstatements. The local auto dealer attracts people to play in the tournament from all over New England. They bring money to the tournament and help raise the $40,000-plus on a yearly basis. There has never been “lobster and beer” for dinner. There is usually a chicken dish, buffet style, to hold down costs so more money can go to The Community Kitchen.
Mr. Curran has no clue who gets food for themselves and/or their family at The Community Kitchen. I have volunteered to help serve the public at the kitchen, where I have seen many people who work throughout the Monadnock Region but are still in need of a decent meal. No one knows what has happened in their lives, nor does anyone at the kitchen ask. No one is denied a meal!
I have known the “auto dealer” in question since moving to Keene in 1992. He and his family have put so much time and effort into this tournament and have raised so much money over the years that I couldn’t help replying to the hideous letter written by Mr. Curran. You should be ashamed of bashing such a great event put on by such a loving and caring family in the Monadnock Region. I would love to see your fundraising efforts.