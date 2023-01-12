I believe that the proposed restructuring of the North end of Main Street is unnecessary and will be detrimental to the character of Keene. The current layout of Central Square (per my copy of “Upper Ashuelot — A History of Keene, NH,” page 321) has been in place since 1845.
Central Square is the signature image of Keene and has been the subject of endless photographs, paintings and postcards all around the world. Keene’s downtown has been praised by famous writers, politicians, entertainers and others as the quintessential New England “ideal,” and when Keene receives accolades, it is almost certainly Central Square that is represented.
I am not anti-roundabout. I was one of the early proponents of roundabouts in Keene (after seeing how well they work in Europe) when they were considered a radical concept here. I just do not believe that a roundabout is the solution in this particular situation.
The necessary infrastructure upgrades can be accomplished without changing the layout of this part of Main Street and would retain handicap access to the service businesses, dining establishments and places of worship located there.
Please reconsider the proposal to irretrievably alter the character of Keene and maintain the layout of Central Square as it is.