There is a saying “You can’t fool mother nature,” but it seems the city of Keene is trying really hard in regards to downtown flooding. The latest Rural Zone proposal, changing the minimum acreage from 5 to 2 acres, in concert with the recently passed CRD ordinance, will represent a full and radical buildout of the zone.
Forgotten are the many meetings from 2005 through 2013, consistently citing the importance of the Rural Zone in relation to downtown flooding. The buildout will trade the incredible infiltration and storage capacity of forest soils for the accelerated runoff of suburbia.
Significant numbers of new driveways will efficiently channel water toward the nearest brook. Water will head toward the lowlands more quickly and in greater volume. The buffers of the surface water ordinance will have little to no effect.
Keene has historically lived under the threat of serious flooding. We already walk a fine line. With climate change also continuing to kick into gear and the expectation for more intense rainfall events, how can the city promote raising the risks?
