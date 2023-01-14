I am writing this letter to correct what I perceive to be a misconception about the proposed changes to downtown Keene.
That misconception might have started with an article in The Keene Sentinel on Dec. 14 that seemed to imply that Central Square was going to be replaced with a small roundabout. A more careful reading of that article shows that only the signalized intersection south of Central square will be replaced or reconfigured. The actual Central Square that we know and love will remain.
The Keene Sentinel article of Jan. 6 attempted to correct that misunderstanding: “The new design would expand Central Square from 17,450 square feet to 31,400 square feet. The new space would keep the bandstand, statue, water fountain and cannon that exists today.” The space added to the north side of the square would make it much easier for people including the elderly and disabled to access the square without crossing multiple lanes of traffic.
There are many parts of the proposed plan that warrant healthy debate, but the “saving” of Central Square should not be one of them because it is not going anywhere.
I, for one, am pleased that the city planners are attempting to make our streets “Complete Streets” in accordance with the policy the City Council passed on Nov. 5, 2015, and its Master Plan of 2010. To quote from the policy: “Complete Streets are inclusive streets that are designed, operated and maintained to enable safe access and mobility for all users so that pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and public transportation users of all ages and abilities are safely able to move along and across a street.”
What better place to apply this principle than our own downtown!