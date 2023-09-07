A new million-dollar idea: white barbed lattice. Hear me out.
Back in late July, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon issued a press release to let the public know that the Central Square gazebo would be closed temporarily for upgrades. Among those upgrades was the installation of security cameras and timers on the electrical outlets inside the gazebo. This press release came just days after video circulated on social media of a person shooting up drugs in the gazebo.
Unless you pay close attention to the city’s press releases, this is probably the first you’ve heard of the gazebo closure. The Sentinel appeared to make no mention of it. Sometimes it’s best not to write about the homeless — err protected class — upsetting the picturesque downtown.
For over a year now, the big white gazebo has become the new homeless hangout. At all hours of the day and night — you could find swarms of homeless folk with backpacks and sleeping bags lounging in the gazebo. I commend the city manager for closing the gazebo and taking steps to stop the theft of city electricity by the homeless charging their cellphones. The installation of cameras is wise as well, as long as the video is monitored.
As a brief aside, am I the only one that recognizes the irony in the homeless having cell phones that need charging? Smartphones aren’t cheap and the monthly service charges aren’t any better. It reminds me of the BMW parked in the trailer hood. Priorities.
Despite her best efforts in homeless proofing the gazebo, the city manager missed one important upgrade; barbed lattice.
As I got into bed one night this week, I saw a faint, moving light coming from under the gazebo. It appeared to be a cellphone light. When the cops pulled up a few minutes later, a back pack wearing person popped out from the nice white lattice lining the bottom of the gazebo. It was 2 a.m.
I guess when times get tough, you move into moms basement. In this case, mom is the city and she can’t help but to keep on enabling her troubled kid. It’s time to lock up the basement, the kitchen pantry and your wallet. Send them to freeload off a friend. How about Dublin or Peterborough?