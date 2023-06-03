Thank you to Statehouse reporter Rick Green and to The Sentinel for the May 24 article on the death by ambush in the N.H. Senate of House Bill 231, prohibiting the declawing of cats. This bill passed the House of Representatives several weeks ago, with bipartisan support, a tremendous accomplishment for the prime sponsor, Rep. Mike Bordes, R-Laconia.
The demise of HB 231 was orchestrated by Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, who, during his time in the House of Representatives, was Chairman of the Environment and Agriculture Committee, where this bill had been voted down previously. Sen. Pearl’s effort to kill this bill was a spiteful betrayal of his House colleague, and especially disappointing because usually animal-friendly senators like Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, and Regina Birdsell, R-Hampton, went along with it. However, tremendous thanks go out to Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, who defied his Republican colleagues to advocate for this bill on the Senate floor. Sen. Abbas was also a consistent supporter of animal-friendly legislation during his time as chair of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee in the House of Representatives.
In over 30 years as a citizen lobbyist I have tried very, very hard to maintain a nonpartisan approach to animal protection issues. I have great respect and regard for former Sen. Sheila Roberge, R-Bedford, a tireless advocate for animals, and former Sen. Bob O’Dell, R-Lempster, who led the successful effort to end live greyhound racing in New Hampshire, and the late Rep. Steve Vaillancourt, R-Manchester, who was not only a brilliant advocate for animals, but also a wizard at parliamentary procedure.
On the other hand, the greatest adversary that dogs ever had in the N.H. Legislature was a liberal Democrat from Acworth, a hobby breeder of an elite, rare dog breed.
I hope and pray that some day we will once again work together for our common goals, with respect and courtesy and kindness, but I am fearful of the damage that will be done to animals and other vulnerable creatures in the meantime.