During its May commencement ceremonies, Keene State College will glorify outgoing Cheshire Medical Center President/CEO Don Caruso with the so-called “Granite State Award.” The college says this award is meant to honor an individual who “… demonstrates outstanding achievement in their field and contributes significantly to the welfare or success of the state …”
I’m having trouble understanding how Keene State College came to the conclusion that Caruso has demonstrated “outstanding achievement” or “contributed significantly to the welfare of the state.” The college supports its decision to honor Caruso with the fact that the hospital grew from 75 to 242 providers during Caruso’s tenure, his “key role” in the region’s COVID-19 response and his three-decades-long tenure.
I think the college is overlooking some big blunders under Caruso’s watch. In fact, I think Caruso’s “leadership” of Cheshire Medical Center in the last few years has put the welfare of our community at extreme risk.
In 2022, we learned that over 8 gallons of fentanyl was either stolen or went “missing” from Cheshire Medical between 2021 and 2022. That’s enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Cheshire County — and many more. This happened under Caruso’s “outstanding” leadership. He should have been fired for such a fiasco. Instead, Keene State will honor him.
Also during Caruso’s tenure, every patient and employee of the hospital was put at risk when the plumbing system fell into disrepair and the deadly Legionella bacteria began growing in the system. This happened back in 2022.
It shouldn’t have been a surprise to Caruso that Cheshire Medical’s plumbing system needed attention. In 2019, Cheshire Medical was forced to evacuate 47 inpatients and relocate them to other medical centers when its heating system failed, leaving the facility without heat and hot water.
Instead of leading the hospital and keeping track of controlled substances and maintaining the facility, Caruso spent much of 2020 and 2021 lecturing the community on the importance of wearing masks. He said we all needed to wear masks to protect our community. Meanwhile, the organization he was leading was letting gallons of a deadly drug walk out the back door and a deadly bacteria was growing in the water system.
Don Caruso deserves a quick kick to the curb for endangering our community. Instead, he’s getting an award.
