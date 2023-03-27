Yeesh! Remind me not to try crossing West Street during rush hour — definitely not when the traffic speeds up to 40 mph. Definitely not by bike or foot from CVS to Mr. G’s and to Circle K. A pedestrian crosswalk at Pearl Street is way overdue.
Since the dig up of downtown has been delayed, how about some retro work; fixing, smoothing and widening all of Keene’s walkways and allow bicycles there, as well?
How about let the lights on Central Square go flashing, except by pedestrian or fire truck/ambulance demands? What about establishing safe free parking lots on the edge of town with reliable, frequent bus shuttles to shopping centers?
Imagine an extra story on the existing parking garages downtown, and quieter streets; where pedestrians frequent local watering holes and leave their cars at home to ride the reasonably priced, pleasant buses to everywhere.
After a major snowstorm socks the region in mid-March, old timers dream of a saner time when rush hour meant two carts meeting at the crossroads, not fighting for space at the supermarket. I’m so sick of dodging out-of-town motorists who insist on driving too fast and putting walkers, runners and bicyclists at risk with their aggressive habits.
The Ukraine war rumbles into its second year; the implications are not good for the babushkas against Putin, who are beginning to grumble.
As far as the war on the poor, local government continues to throw up its hands and rely on The Community Kitchen, Hundred Nights and myriad other local support groups to take up the slack. Still no public rest rooms in the county seat; the pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly city of trees, churches, Lions and Rotary/Jaycees.
In Keene we dream big; roundabouts to speed traffic and save energy; solar panels and energy consciousness. Right? Why then do some race from the one side of town to the other instead of taking time to smell the flowers?
Maybe there’s a race to drink as many cans of beer as possible; probably the same guys who come up fast and pass against the double yellow. They’re on their way to the emergency room, one way or another.
Slow down, people! Be careful for wild turkeys and frost heaves. Spring is coming. Old and young, on bikes and on foot; people and pets are on parade. Don’t be a headline.
