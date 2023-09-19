Having served as an at-large Keene city councilor for six years, I am aware of how demanding being a city councilor can be.
As this year’s elections draw near, I am heartened to see some new faces, incumbent faces and a recycled face seeking election to the council. First time, incumbent or been-here-before, I urge you to know all you can about those seeking your vote.
Case in point. A particular candidacy caught my attention because of a previous comment written by the candidate in a Feb. 4, 2021, letter of resignation to, and from, the Keene City Council, citing the difficulty of serving as a councilor and county commissioner at the same time. I am left to wonder why the potential of serving as a Keene city councilor and Cheshire County commissioner is any less difficult now than it was then. Perhaps there is a reasonable explanation. Perhaps you should ask the candidate.
The difficulty in holding dual and concurrent elected positions aside, there are some who believe there was more to the story. Why would a councilor abruptly resign from the Keene City Council? To be clear, I don’t know the answer.
As reported by The Sentinel, the city of Keene referred a matter related to the resignation to the New Hampshire State Police for investigation, instead of the Keene Police Department, to preclude any potential conflict of interest. I have not read or heard another word about the matter. However, when I cast a vote for someone seeking to represent me in an elected governmental position, politics, policies and ideologies aside, I hope to be assured to the extent possible that any candidate for whom I might vote is ethically and morally sound.
I urge those of you who will cast your vote(s) in the upcoming Keene primary and general elections to know who you are voting for. Words and actions have meaning. Often times falsehoods, words conveyed to hide the truth, reveal the true character of the individual uttering them. Likewise, an act or action that is suspect in nature is often indicative of the character of the individual who committed said act.