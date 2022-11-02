With one of the most important elections in recent memory almost upon us, we must elect representatives who will be strong advocates for good public policy.
I thus offer my strong endorsement of Jodi Newell for state representative from Cheshire District 4 (Keene's Ward 4), Amanda Elizabeth Toll and Renee Monteil for Cheshire District 15 (which covers, in part, Keene's Wards 1, 3, 4, and 5), and Shaun Filiault for Cheshire District 7 (which covers Keene's Ward 2). Each candidate possesses the perspective and energy Keene and New Hampshire need.
In particular, I am impressed with Jodi Newell's experience on issues related to drug abuse and drug policy. She has worked tirelessly to bring attention to the opioid crisis in our state. She advocates for compassionate treatment for those caught up in addiction while also seeking solutions to reason for the uptick in opioid abuse in our region.
Having previously worked on the Mayor's Select Committee on Opioid Abuse, I am aware of the scope of this issue and believe Ms. Newell can tackle this issue head-on when she's in Concord.
Renee Monteil has served on the Keene Democratic Committee over the last two years. She is also a firm advocate for reproductive rights and will continue to fight for the right to choose if elected to Concord. As we know, this year, more than ever, abortion rights are on the ballot and a vote for Ms. Monteil will help protect those rights here in New Hampshire.
Rep. Toll has had a busy first term in Concord. As many of us know, Rep. Toll has been a firm advocate for reproductive rights and fought hard to codify the right to choose into New Hampshire law. She's also fought for other important issues, such as making mental health services more readily available to Granite Staters, LGBTQ rights, and housing affordability.
And of course, as I stated in an earlier letter, Shaun Filiault will be an excellent state rep and will hit the ground running.
I strongly urge you join me in supporting these excellent candidates on Nov. 8.