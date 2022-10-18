Joe Mirzoeff’s complaint (“Toll, Monteil running on out-of-state money,” Oct. 12) about Amanda Toll’s campaign finance report points to a much more serious issue than transparency and reporting. It is that in order to represent the “people” of a district, state or the nation, one must have lots of money. This is a major contradiction of the democratic ideal.
Some wealthy candidates are self-financed. Although they are in-state and es-tate funded, does that make them representative (unless they live on the Gold Coast)? Other candidates may acquire funding from friends and relatives, businesses, unions, organizations, foreign laundered money and/or individual supporters in-state or out-of-state.
Obviously, this borders on bribery and furthers the corruption of the system. It is the funders who get the lion’s share of representation in legislation and policies. For an excellent account of money in federal elections see opensecrets.org
Many progressive candidates, who seek to “promote the general Welfare,” as our Constitution states, and who don’t have five millionaire associates, must obtain thousands of contributions from everywhere. Although they may have a broader base than the wealthy, democracy isn’t supposed to be the will of any kind of money.
The system is both unjust and hypocritical, as the United States is supposed to be the beacon of democracy. One cause of the problem is that the U.S. Constitution does not state how a person is to become a candidate or by what means get elected. It was assumed that the “old boy network” would fill the bill. It is time to provide a democratic process by which anyone can have the time and resources needed to be a serious candidate, while not risking current employment.