Your recent article about the local rifle range (blithely) announcing a technical training course on how to assemble an AR-15 rifle should be a wake-up call to the state and the nation.
We all know the AR-15 is a killing machine. It is not your ordinary hunting rifle.
What may be good for business and some gun enthusiasts is obviously not good for the risks it creates to our society.
I, a gun owner, am hopeful our local and state governments are paying attention and that, meanwhile, the rifle range and its technical partners will be carrying appropriate liability insurance.
PETER ESPIEFS, Keene
