I thought that it might be informative, for those supporting Gen. Bolduc, to know what entitlements a retired one-star general receives.
A brigadier general receives a monthly basic pay salary starting at $9,668 per month, with raises up to $14,446 per month once they have served over 30 years. That translates to, give or take, an annual retirement salary of between $116,016 to $173,352. Mr. Bolduc will be receiving his retirement salary for life, with no interruption, and will be the recipient of any cost of living allowances (COLA) increases that would be allowed by Congress.
Mr. Bolduc has suggested that he would like Social Security to eventually be taken from federal government control and privatized. Well, I would suggest that if Mr. Bolduc served 30 years in the Army, then chances are good that he may be receiving monthly Social Security entitlements as well as military retirement.
Mr. Bolduc has intimated that he would be against Medicare negotiating with pharmaceutical companies over medication pricing. I find it ironic that Mr. Bolduc would present this, as he is eligible to enroll into the Veterans Administration Health Care system, which is the only federal health care system that is allowed to negotiate medication pricing with pharmaceutical companies. If, by chance, he needs to go to White River Junction, Vt., or Manchester, he will receive excellent medical care.
I do not begrudge Mr. Bolduc any of his deserved entitlements because I, too, receive military benefits after serving 20 years in the Army. What I do find objectionable is that for all the time he was a leader of soldiers he followed, instilled and made himself an example to follow of Army Code of Ethics. Yet he, along with Gen. Flynn (remember him?) chose to support the Big Lie until he won his primary. Then he reversed himself.
Ethics? Honesty? Mr. Bolduc knows well the political system of the military and will do well in the political system of Congress; Tell them what "they" want to hear until elected, then ensure your own position by aligning with those who will help you stay in office. All the promises made? "Get over it!"