President Biden’s destructive administration has been fully supported by Sen. Maggie Hassan and Congresswoman Ann Kuster.
Starting on day one with canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, Biden’s Green New Deal agenda has taken the U.S. from energy independence to relying on hostile foreign governments to send us low-grade oil.
Biden’s executive orders have resulted in U.S. energy companies curtailing almost all new oil sources and refining capacities. The result: record high prices for gasoline, diesel, heating oil and propane. What did Hassan and Kuster do? Nothing!
Biden’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan began a string of international policy failures that has led to Russia invading Ukraine. Thousands of soldiers and civilians have died, been injured and lost everything so that Biden can flex his sick “tough guy” image.
Biden promised he would bring his excellent diplomatic skills to provide a safer more peaceful world. His “skills” have brought us to the cusp of nuclear war with a country that has enough nuclear weapons to obliterate all of humankind, hypersonic missiles to deliver them to our shores in a matter of minutes and scores of nuclear submarines sitting off our coasts. Did Hassan and Kuster push back on Biden’s madness? Not a chance.
Many of America’s most beautiful and vibrant cities are turning into “war zones.” Murders, robberies, carjackings, rapes, child abuse are at record levels. Democrat DAs let criminals back on the street before the ink on their booking paperwork is dry. Biden’s DOJ response has been to send the FBI after parents questioning educational curriculum, those who question elections or any other “woke nonsense” that Biden wants to unconstitutionally shove down our throats. What have Hassan and Kuster done to support our Constitutional rights — nothing.
Don Bolduc and Bob Burns will push back on the Biden agenda and Biden’s overly abusive, uncompassionate and unAmerican bully tactics and fight to restore our full Constitutional rights and protections.