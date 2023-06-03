I hesitate to complain about our select board in Rindge because I know it’s a tough job. Unfortunately, what happened this past Wednesday can’t be ignored and deserves the attention of the entire Rindge community.
Our select board is known to refuse to accept grant money until there’s a town meeting vote on it. They are not consistent in this regard and sometimes appear willing to accept federal funds without delay depending on who is doing the asking. (Think of the ARPA funding.)
The fact that they want town meeting approval to accept grants really hampers the town from competing for money that would reduce our taxes.
The argument given for requiring town meeting approval for grants is rhetorical; “Don’t you think the people have the right to make that decision?”
Well, what about applying for grant money in the first place? The select board shoots down grant applications before they can be submitted. In other words, the people of Rindge are not getting to decide if they want the grant money. The select board is making that decision for us by refusing to allow us to apply for federal funds that belong to all of us.
During discussion Selectman Karl Pruter chastised his colleagues for neglecting their “fiduciary responsibility” to the townspeople by refusing to allow the Department of Energy grant application to move forward.
A concept paper for this grant is due June 5. Rindge, please let your selectmen know that you want help with lowering taxes and energy bills. Even if we miss submitting the concept paper, we can still apply for the grant by the first week in August.
This is a very competitive grant program, but we have volunteers who are willing and excited to work on it. Ask our select board to support us instead of obstructing us.