As Election Day approaches, I believe voters will ask themselves “Am I, my family, and my community better off than two years ago?”
At two candidate forums I attended last week, I brought with me what I call “Exhibit A,” my recent home heating oil bill. On Oct. 24, my oil company delivered 178 gallons at $4.94 per gallon, costing $879. I was curious what the bill was two years ago and found in my records a bill dated Nov. 16, 2020, just before President Biden took office. What was the price for oil then? $1.88 per gallon! The same amount of oil at that time cost $544 less!
I’m very interested in green energy. But I think we should be moving there in a steady way that doesn’t impoverish people nor sacrifice our energy independence. President Biden has turned the screws fast and hard on oil and gas production and delivery, sending shocks through the American energy sector, resulting in unprecedented inflation worldwide. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was asked by Congress on June 22 if “the war in Ukraine is the primary driver of inflation in America?” He responded “No, inflation was high before — certainly before the war broke out in Ukraine.”
Inflation didn’t start with “Putin’s price hikes” nor can it just be blamed on COVID. It’s mainly due to restrictive energy policies and excessive spending that has caused everything to increase in price: food, goods and services, electricity, etc. My concern is that Democratic statewide candidates would bring such detrimental policies to Concord, causing us all more long-term pain.
New Hampshire has been well managed by majority Republican leadership and has a large surplus. Republican lawmakers have reached across the aisle to mitigate this inflation crisis.
For example, a recent bipartisan bill was passed by Gov. Sununu, providing up to $650 in heating and electric assistance to those making 60-75 percent of the state median income. I would support more such assistance to those in need this winter. A retired voter asked me last week how to access those funds. The answer: contact Southwestern Community Services to apply.
My platform is built on balanced, commonsense priorities and policies. I encourage voters to visit my website www.votesavastano.com for more information. I respectfully ask for your vote on Nov. 8.
Thank you,
TOM SAVASTANO, Keene
(This writer is the Republican candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 4.)