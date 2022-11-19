Forty-four billion dollars. Let that sink in for a second, that’s how much Elon Musk paid for Twitter. As if there weren’t enough things he could do with that kind of cash.
It’s got me to thinking about what I would do with that kind of money. I could put a dent in a whole slew of nonprofit and NGO’s bottom line. Say goodbye deficits, let’s see if I’ve got my math right; that’s a whole lot of daycare.
I mean, what was Musk thinking when he plonked down that much coin for Twitter? That’s just inane, if you ask me.
I could fund a large check to each and every charity that sends begging letters to my address; a large portion of the charity pleas go right into the circular file. I mean, who’s got enough money to fund all these charities?
Elon Musk.
And he throws it down a drain for an overrated chat space for the idle rich and famous.
I know one person who knows someone who uses Twitter. As far as I can see the only thing Twitter ever did was give a mouthpiece to the century’s biggest idiot and failed president: doubly impeached but unabashedly unashamed D.J. Trump.
Another number in the news; 8 billion; that’s the world’s population, if Elon had divvied up the 44 billion between all of us, we would each get 5 bucks and four bits.
The divide between the rich and poor is incomprehensible; as the old depression-era song goes; “The rich get richer and the poor get children.”
D.J.’s big announcement? I was disappointed, with what he said. I was hoping he would say this:
“I was wrong. I should have worn a mask for COVID, and encouraged everyone to do so. When I lost the 2020 election, I should have admitted it, and conceded; accepted defeat like a man. Better luck next time. I am truly sorry for any trouble I may have caused, by my actions and lack of actions. God Bless America!”
Instead he tossed his hat in the ring for 2024, with his platform of self-serving anti-altruism and hate for America’s true values.
The holidays are here, and everyone that’s got some extra time, money and energy should reach out and help someone in need; not just your friends, either. Bring joy to all you do.