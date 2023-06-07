All bicycle routes lead to Keene. And then what ...?
I am a resident of Ward 5 in West Keene. I have an excellent 15-minute bike ride into town, mostly on the Cheshire Rail Trail. Residents to the east also have the Cheshire Rail Trail, leading directly downtown. Residents south of Keene have the Ashuelot Rail Trail leading directly to Keene. And residents from the north have the beautiful Apple Way and Jonathan Daniels Trail, leading directly downtown.
This is an enviable bike infrastructure, already in place.
Sadly, I do not bike into town often. Not because I do not want to. Because, once I get off the trails, I am riding on streets that have no accommodation for safe bicycle riding. If I rode into town, and if all the others who have access to this outstanding trail system rode into town, we would reduce vehicle trips, emissions and the need for acres of parking taking up prime buildable land along Gilbo Avenue and other parts of the city.
On May 24, the City of Keene Municipal, Services, Facilities, and Infrastructure Committee recommended that bike lanes downtown should not be included in the infrastructure project. Reasons given include lost parking spaces, that people won’t use the bike lanes, bike lanes would be less safe than what we have now, and that they just are not necessary.
The Stantec Infrastructure plan identified Main Street as: “Vibrant /Charming /Inclusive /Welcoming /Multi-Modal.” Without the bike paths, we will need to change that statement to be “Welcoming for Automobiles.”
This same report shows that parking in the study area has an occupancy of 52-57 percent through the day. Clearly not a parking shortage.
Keene’s Comprehensive Plan states “Our built environment consists of ... clean and efficient public transportation that connects us to our community, the region, and beyond; pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure that is present throughout our community and that places import on people rather than automobiles; and a well developed trail system that provides connections between neighborhoods, open spaces, and other communities while simultaneously supporting a healthy lifestyle”
I hope that our city councilors see the value of the trail system we already have, have the desire to execute our Comprehensive Plan, and realize that connecting these trails to safe multimodal streets, including bike lanes, is another way to enhance our great downtown.