Barack Obama shattered a glass ceiling and was, arguably, a very effective president. Joe Biden has done more in his first two years in the White House than Obama did in eight. Biden’s successes rival those of Lyndon Johnson and are close to those of Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Some of the decisions Biden has made, via appointment and executive order, showcase his deepest values: selecting Kamala Harris to be vice president, making her the first woman, and the first Black and South Asian person, to be a heartbeat away from the presidency; appointing Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of Transportation, the first openly gay Cabinet member; student debt cancellation from between $10,000-$20,000; White House Initiative On Advancing Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics; Securing Access to Reproductive and Other Healthcare Services.
Biden’s legislative triumphs, with the narrowest of Democratic majorities, have been extraordinary: American Rescue Plan (2021-$1.9 trillion); Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (’21-$1.2 trillion); CHIPS Act (’22-$280 billion); Inflation Reduction Act (’22-$740 billion); The Respect For Marriage Act (’22).
Furthermore, 10 million jobs have been gained while unemployment is at 3.7 percent, one of the lowest levels in 50 years.
The president’s foreign policy achievements are equally impressive. They include: leading the Western allies and NATO in confronting President Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine; rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement; being tough with China while extending an open hand to President Xi by having a three-hour, in-person conversation with him in November.
Plus, the Biden-led Democrats did better in the November mid-term elections than any previous Democratic administration since 1962, losing only nine House seats. In contrast, in the 2010 mid-terms, Democrats lost 63 seats in the House and in 1994 they lost 54. In the Senate midterms, the Democrats did not lose a seat for the first time in 60 years and actually picked one up.
This is a time when our democracy is under attack from MAGA Republicans and domestic terrorists while there is rising authoritarianism on multiple continents and great economic instability in the world. The nation’s primary challenges involve: managing relations with China and Russia; maintaining support for Ukraine; preserving democracy here and promoting it around the world; inflation; abortion rights; and racial justice.
President Biden’s integrity, compassion, and domestic and foreign policy expertise make him my choice — and hopefully yours — to lead the Democratic Party and the country in 2024.