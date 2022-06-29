Has everyone noticed that the reason gasoline is expensive is because crude oil is expensive? As is natural gas. Has anyone noticed that this same crude oil and gas also make home heating oil, and are used to generate electric energy?
With all the talk about gasoline prices, have you asked your heating oil company about the doubling of your oil bill, starting soon. Or have you seen the projected jump in your electric bill, almost doubling in the next few months as winter approaches?
If not, you will soon realize, that the doubling of the price of oil and natural gas — “Bidenflation” — will also lead to doubling your winter heating bills, and your electric bill.
The gas pump may get your attention right now, but these other two energy sources will get your attention soon. Joe Biden’s inflation, and his casual approach to producing energy in this country are a triple whammy. You will pay twice the price to heat your home, twice the price to cool and light it, and double the cost for a ride.
Every time you fill up, it should be a reminder that Bidenflation, caused by Joe Biden’s casual approach to home-grown energy, hits you in three different ways.
Isn’t it strange that I have to be the bearer of such bad news? I am running to replace one of your representatives in Concord. Cheshire District 16 includes a long-ignored group of towns, extending from Ward 2 in Keene north to Stoddard, and including Marlboro, Harrisville, Gilsum, Alstead, Roxbury, Nelson, Marlow and Sullivan.
If you feel you have been treated as part of a silenced minority, join your voice to mine. I didn’t hear about the PUC decision to double your electric bills until it was too late to complain. As your future representative, that “oversight” will not be repeated.