Hey Joe, what about us? Have you bought fuel oil lately? It’s liable to reach over $5 a gallon this winter.
I agree 100 percent with the U.S. and NATO helping Ukraine in its war against Russia’s unprovoked aggression. U.S. aid alone has totaled billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars.
Meanwhile, U.S. taxpayers suffer because of high oil prices. Why isn’t more of the useless oil reserve being released? These reserves are useless because they are not being used.
As a result, this has not been a walk in the park for Americans.
Charity starts at home, not in Ukraine.
GERALD LARAMI
Hinsdale
