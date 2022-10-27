I found the Guest Opinion piece reprinted from The Miami Herald in the Sept. 19 Sentinel (“With shameful Martha’s Vineyard stunt, DeSantis dishes out cruelty with a smirk”) very troubling, not so much for its viewpoint but more so because of the obvious exclusion of facts about the current administration’s border policy, which is where the real inhumanity lies.
Make no mistake, since day one, Biden was instructed that his first priority was to dismantle absolutely everything put in place by Trump, including stopping the border wall and the Stay in Mexico agreement forged with the president of Mexico. Consequently, well over 2 million encounters with illegals attempting to sneak into our country have occurred so far this year alone, up over 20 percent from last year’s record.
Does the public realize that every person attempting to cross illegally pays a hefty toll to the Mexican cartels, are subject to rape, violence, child trafficking, possible drowning, and that 150 people/day die from fentanyl related overdoses across our country because of the massive influx of deadly drugs across our open border? How can it be that Kamala Harris actually had the laughable audacity recently to claim the border is secure, an absolute blatant, bold-faced lie?
Does the public realize how disastrous this Biden open border policy has been for the border states with communities being overrun with hundreds of thousands of illegals, draining local resources with little or no federal assistance? And how about the distribution of thousands of them by the Biden team to mostly swing states by bus and plane under cover of darkness in hopes of getting their votes eventually? Let me guess, you haven’t heard a thing about this on MSM or in The Sentinel. Isn’t this political exploitation by using these people “as pawns for political gain” as The Sentinel guest opinion claims Desantis and Abbott have done?
The entire open border disaster lies squarely on the shoulders of the Biden administration and they alone are responsible for the terrible human suffering that occurs there day after day. The border must be secured, like every other country in the world, so immigration can be managed according to our federal laws. Until then, the sanctuary cities should be stepping up to welcome them all and assume all responsibility for their well being. They need a strong taste of what the border states deal with every day.